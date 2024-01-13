Saturday, January 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sheikh Rashid launches election campaign from Lal Haveli

Sheikh Rashid launches election campaign from Lal Haveli
Web Desk
7:29 PM | January 13, 2024
National

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister, formally launched his election campaign for the NA-56 constituency from the Lal Haveli on Saturday.

“The electoral symbol of ‘pen and inkpot’ will win with a thumping majority on Feb 8,” affirmed Rashid while waving to his supporters, seated in a roofless vehicle which emerged from the Lal Haveli.

Rashid, who was wearing a white turban, expressed his confidence that the constituents who wanted to vote on the principles would vote for the Awami Muslim League.

The former minister, in a statement issued here, sounded apprehensive about his ally, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which has fielded candidates against him and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shaique.

“The people for whom I went on a 40-day ‘chilla’ [seclusion] have brought election candidate against me… but still I am not annoyed with them,” Rashid stated, adding that “it is him who has suffered more after the PTI founder”.

Hetmyer left out of West Indies white ball squads for Aussie series

He mentioned that even though 15 cases had been registered against him [after the May 9 events], he was not annoyed with anyone. “I do not have any quarrels with anyone either,” he added.

Rashid said that his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shaique would launch his election campaign from his constituency of NA-57.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1705117515.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024