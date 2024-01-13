Sheikh Rashid launches election campaign from Lal Haveli

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister, formally launched his election campaign for the NA-56 constituency from the Lal Haveli on Saturday.

“The electoral symbol of ‘pen and inkpot’ will win with a thumping majority on Feb 8,” affirmed Rashid while waving to his supporters, seated in a roofless vehicle which emerged from the Lal Haveli.

Rashid, who was wearing a white turban, expressed his confidence that the constituents who wanted to vote on the principles would vote for the Awami Muslim League.

The former minister, in a statement issued here, sounded apprehensive about his ally, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which has fielded candidates against him and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shaique.

“The people for whom I went on a 40-day ‘chilla’ [seclusion] have brought election candidate against me… but still I am not annoyed with them,” Rashid stated, adding that “it is him who has suffered more after the PTI founder”.

He mentioned that even though 15 cases had been registered against him [after the May 9 events], he was not annoyed with anyone. “I do not have any quarrels with anyone either,” he added.

Rashid said that his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shaique would launch his election campaign from his constituency of NA-57.