Special registration center opened to register loader rickshaws

DG KHAN - A special registration centre was inaugurated at the General bus stand under caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s revolutionary step to reg­ister RFTW modified Chingchi passenger and loader rickshaws. Deputy Commissioner Mahar Shahid Za­man Lak inaugurated the special registration centre.

The rickshaw drivers could get their rickshaws registered by providing the required documents. Political Assistant Muhammad Asad Chandia, As­sistant Commissioner, Secretary DRTA Usman Ghani, DSP Traffic Imtiaz Changwani, stand own­ers, transporters and rickshaw drivers were pres­ent in the inaugural ceremony.