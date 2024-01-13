Saturday, January 13, 2024
Special registration center opened to register loader rickshaws

Agencies
January 13, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

DG KHAN  -  A special registration centre was inaugurated at the General bus stand under caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s revolutionary step to reg­ister RFTW modified Chingchi passenger and loader rickshaws. Deputy Commissioner Mahar Shahid Za­man Lak inaugurated the special registration centre. 

The rickshaw drivers could get their rickshaws registered by providing the required documents. Political Assistant Muhammad Asad Chandia, As­sistant Commissioner, Secretary DRTA Usman Ghani, DSP Traffic Imtiaz Changwani, stand own­ers, transporters and rickshaw drivers were pres­ent in the inaugural ceremony.

