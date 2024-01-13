Special registration center opened to register loader rickshaws

DG KHAN - A special registration centre was inaugurated at the General bus stand under caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s revolutionary step to register RFTW modified Chingchi passenger and loader rickshaws. Deputy Commissioner Mahar Shahid Zaman Lak inaugurated the special registration centre.
The rickshaw drivers could get their rickshaws registered by providing the required documents. Political Assistant Muhammad Asad Chandia, Assistant Commissioner, Secretary DRTA Usman Ghani, DSP Traffic Imtiaz Changwani, stand owners, transporters and rickshaw drivers were present in the inaugural ceremony.