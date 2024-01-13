Sudan war risks ‘catastrophe’ for 24 million children: UNICEF

PORT SUDAN, SUDAN, - The nine-month war between Sudan’s rival generals could cre­ate a “generational catastrophe” for the country’s 24 million children, UNICEF’s representative in Su­dan has told AFP.

“The conflict in Sudan is severely putting at risk the health and well­being of Sudan’s 24 mil­lion children,” Mandeep O’Brien said in an inter­view late Thursday.

The fighting will not only have a serious im­pact on the future of Su­dan, but will also “heav­ily (affect) the wider region”, O’Brien said.

Since mid-April, Su­dan has been gripped by war pitting army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against his former deputy, paramilitary commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The war has claimed at least 12,190 lives according to a con­servative estimate by the Armed Con­flict Location & Event Data project, and the United Nations says more than seven mil­lion people have been displaced.

They include 3.5 mil­lion children, according to O’Brien, leaving Su­dan facing “the largest displacement crisis in the world”.

If the bloody power struggle continues, the impact on the country -- already one of the poorest in the world -- will be “unthinkable”, O’Brien said.

“Sudan needs peace to avert a generational catastrophe,” she said.

“The future of the country is at stake: al­most 20 million chil­dren in Sudan will not go to school this year without urgent action.”

Few areas of the country of 48 million inhabitants have been spared from violence, shortages and loot­ing, with 14 million children in need of emergency humanitar­ian aid, according to O’Brien.