Taiwan parties mass for rallies on eve of pivotal vote

TAIPEI - Tens of thousands of support­ers flocked to noisy, colourful rallies for Taiwan’s three main political parties on Friday, as the candidates made a last push for votes in an election that China has warned could take the island closer to war.

Taiwan’s bustling democracy of 23 million people is sepa­rated by a narrow 180-kilo­metre (110-mile) strait from communist-ruled China, which claims the island as part of its territory. Saturday’s election is being closely watched around the world as the winner will lead the strategically impor­tant island -- a major producer of vital semiconductors -- as it manages ties with an increas­ingly assertive China.

Vice President Lai Ching-te, the front-runner candidate of the ruling Democratic Progres­sive Party (DPP), paints the election as a choice between “democracy and autocracy” -- criticising his main opponent Hou Yu-ih of the Kuomintang (KMT) for being too “pro-China”. Waving flags and carrying post­ers, their supporters converged in two stadiums located right next to each other in New Taipei City. “We want peace, not war,” blared the KMT supporters’ signs, while DPP loyalists car­ried the party’s signature green flags saying: “Choose the right people, walk the right path”.

In Taipei, supporters of third-party candidate Ko Wen-je gathered outside the Presi­dential Office on the sprawling Ketagalan Boulevard, shout­ing that “Taiwan’s choice is Ko Wen-je”. The leader of the small Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), Ko has criticised his op­ponents for being caught up in ideological deadlock, attracting voters who say they are sick of talking about China.

Beijing in recent years has maintained a near-daily mili­tary presence around Taiwan, sending in warplanes and ships to its surroundings in “grey zone” harassment actions which fall short of outright provocation.

The weeks leading up to Saturday’s vote have also seen a flurry of Chinese bal­loons crossing the Taiwan Strait’s sensitive median line, which Taipei authorities have slammed as a form of interfer­ence in the crucial poll.

On Friday, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence announced a record-high of five balloons around Taiwan the day before, with one moving directly over the island’s southern tip.

Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. All the sabre-rattling from across the Taiwan Strait means that Taiwan must build up their “self-defence to prevent the other side from bullying us”, said DPP support­er Yoyo Chen. “If China wields war, I will stay in Taiwan,” said the 30-year-old tailor at the DPP rally. “I will fight them even if all I have left is a broomstick.”

The election on the small, verdant island has drawn mas­sive attention overseas, as Taiwan’s next leader is set to determine future cross-strait relations with China in a flash­point region that has Beijing and Washington tussling for influence.

On Thursday China issued a stern warning for voters to “make the correct choice”, warning them against voting for Lai. “(He) would continue to follow the evil path of pro­voking ‘independence’ and... take Taiwan... closer to war and decline,” said China’s Taiwan Affairs Office.

In a sign of the importance Washington attaches to it, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold talks with a senior Chinese official in Wash­ington on Friday. Blinken will meet Liu Jianchao -- who heads the international division of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee -- as the United States seeks to discour­age Beijing from taking action against Taipei.