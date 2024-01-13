Tarar dispels rumours about internal rifts in party

Head of PML-Z Ijazul Haq calls for fair, transparent general elections.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Attaullah Tarar on Friday dismissed speculation about internal disagreements, affirming the party’s commitment to addressing members’ concerns. Addressing spec­ulations about internal disagreements regarding ticket allocations, he cat­egorically denied any discrepancies.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif, personally oversaw the com­prehensive process of ticket allocation.

Tarar emphasized that individuals who remained steadfast in challeng­ing situations were recognized and nominated as party candidates for the February 8 general elections. Tarar re­assured that commitments with coali­tion partners would be honoured, and simultaneously, the concerns of party members would also be addressed. In response to queries about the dis­pute with the Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Tarar expressed confidence that issues with the PML-Q would be re­solved through negotiations. He fur­ther added that those who did not re­ceive tickets would be accommodated in Senate seats, advisor positions, and other capacities to ensure their con­tinued involvement with the party.

Meanwhile, head of the National Solidarity Alliance and Pakistan Muslim League, Zia (PML-Z), ijaz ul Haq here on Friday said that the general elections should be fair and transparent. Addressing a press con­ference along with Abdullah Gul, Ijaz ul Haq said considering the current situation, the National Solidarity Al­liance was established. He said, “We are inviting all the political parties to join the National Solidarity Al­liance as there will be no improve­ment until all political parties join the charter of Pakistan.” He informed that he met with Pir Pagara, MQM, Sunni Tehreek, and other parties in Karachi. “Soon I will meet with the leaders of other parties including Jamaat-e-Islami,” he said.

About 20 electable candidates were also contacted and the political situation was discussed with them, he said and informed, ”They all are ready to join us.” “Usman Buzdar, Abdullah Gul, Nawab of Bahawalpur, and several others are with us,” he added. “We are prepared for the Feb­ruary 8 elections,” he said.

Ijaz ul Haq said that foreign inves­tors want continuity of the policies in Pakistan. The ideological politics is the need of the country and the time, he said adding, “We will end the po­larization in the country.”