Traffic Division of ICP fines underage bikers and drivers

ISLAMABAD - The Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police took prompt action against underage motorcyclists and drivers and imposed fines on them under the cam­paign of Special Traffic edu­cation and enforcement, in­formed a police spokesman on Friday. He said that Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islam­abad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, following the direc­tions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, has launched a special traffic education and enforcement campaign in order to solve the traffic related problems faced by the citizens on roads. He said that, cam­paign is underway against underage bikers, those in­volved in rash driving and violating traffic rules. Under the supervision of chief traf­fic officer Islamabad, zonal DSP’s are ensuring strict ac­tion against those violating traffic rules. In this regard, Islamabad capital police al­ready formed special squads to set up special roadblocks in major highways and squares of Islamabad in or­der to take strict legal action against underage drivers and other traffic rules viola­tors. Pamphlets and leaflets are being distributed to cre­ate awareness among citi­zens. While various teams of the education wing are spreading awareness about road safety rules among the road users.