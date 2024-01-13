Saturday, January 13, 2024
Two killed, woman injured in separate incidents

Agencies
January 13, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BUREWALA   -   At least two persons were killed while a woman sus­tained injuries in two sepa­rate accidents due to thick fog. According to details, two persons riding on a motor­cycle were going somewhere and suddenly collided with a trailer parked along the roadside loaded with maize near Zaheer Nagar. As a re­sult, a person died on the spot while a woman sus­tained injuries. In another incident, a motorcyclist was crushed under a loader ve­hicle to death after colliding with over speeding car near 217/EB Gaggu Mandi.

Agencies

