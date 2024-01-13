Two suicide bombers planning attacks on Maulana Fazl, Aimal Wali arrested: CTD

PESHAWAR - In a successful operation, the counterterrorism department (CTD) in Peshawar on Friday an­nounced the arrest of two alleged suicide bomb­ers affiliated with Daesh Khorasan (ISIS) from the Matni area. CTD Superintendent of Police (SP) Na­jam-ul-Hussain told the media persons that the apprehended terrorists were planning suicide at­tacks targeting key political figures.

According to SP CTD, the arrested individuals were plotting a suicide attack on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Fur­thermore, it was disclosed that the terrorists had intentions to target Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali through a suicide bombing.

The arrested suspects had reportedly visited the JUI-F’s center and investigations revealed that they had undergone training in the Paktia region of Af­ghanistan. During the security operation, authori­ties recovered suicide jackets, three hand grenades, and propaganda material associated with Daesh. The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) has successfully neutralized the weapons and explosive devices.

SP CTD Najam-ul-Hussain disclosed that the outlawed ISIS had previously been linked to tar­geted killings of individuals representing various schools of thought in the region six months ago.

In a related development, authorities have made progress in identifying the individual responsible for planting a bomb on the Warsak Road. SP CTD assured that the arrest of the terrorist involved in the Warsak Road bomb blast was imminent.