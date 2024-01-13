Saturday, January 13, 2024
Security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan IBO

Two suicide bombers planning attacks on Maulana Fazl, Aimal Wali arrested: CTD
Agencies
January 13, 2024
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  In a successful operation, the counterterrorism department (CTD) in Peshawar on Friday an­nounced the arrest of two alleged suicide bomb­ers affiliated with Daesh Khorasan (ISIS) from the Matni area. CTD Superintendent of Police (SP) Na­jam-ul-Hussain told the media persons that the apprehended terrorists were planning suicide at­tacks targeting key political figures.

According to SP CTD, the arrested individuals were plotting a suicide attack on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Fur­thermore, it was disclosed that the terrorists had intentions to target Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali through a suicide bombing.

The arrested suspects had reportedly visited the JUI-F’s center and investigations revealed that they had undergone training in the Paktia region of Af­ghanistan. During the security operation, authori­ties recovered suicide jackets, three hand grenades, and propaganda material associated with Daesh. The Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) has successfully neutralized the weapons and explosive devices.

Two killed, woman injured in separate incidents

SP CTD Najam-ul-Hussain disclosed that the outlawed ISIS had previously been linked to tar­geted killings of individuals representing various schools of thought in the region six months ago.

In a related development, authorities have made progress in identifying the individual responsible for planting a bomb on the Warsak Road. SP CTD assured that the arrest of the terrorist involved in the Warsak Road bomb blast was imminent.

Agencies

