Under-training ASPs visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

LAHORE - A delegation of ASPs trained by the National Po­lice Academy visited the Punjab Safe Cities Au­thority (PSCA) here on Friday. The 30 officers of the 50th Common were briefed by Managing Di­rector Muhammad Ahsan Younas and Chief Op­erating Officer SSP Mustansar Feroz. The trainee officers asked questions about working, chal­lenges and security improvements of the Safe Cit­ies Project. The delegation was taken to various sections including Operations Monitoring Centre, Emergency Call Center, Dispatch Control Center, and Media Center. The delegation was also briefed on the Advanced Traffic Management System and Electronic Challan System. PSCA Managing Di­rector Muhammad Ahsan Younas said, “We are transforming police into an agile, tech-savvy, fully equipped, motivated, and modern law enforce­ment-cum-response unit. Young officers should study law and stages of the investigation. More, police officers should treat the oppressed with respect and consider their services worship,” he added. The visit concluded with the exchange of a souvenir from both sides.