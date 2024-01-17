Urgency to address climate change challenges stressed

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Finance Minister, Ahmed Rasul Bangash, took center stage as the Chief Guest at a workshop on ‘Navigating Voluntary Carbon Markets in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,’ emphasizing the critical role of climate finance in sustainable development.
The session, organized by the UK-Aid funded Sustainable Energy and Economic Development (SEED) Program, aimed to explore how Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can harness its significant capacity for carbon projects, particularly those focused on nature-based solutions and renewable energy projects.
In his address, Finance Minister Mr. Bangash underscored the urgency of addressing climate change challenges, recognizing them as a global imperative that demands collective action. He highlighted the adverse impacts already affecting communities and ecosystems, emphasizing the need for innovative approaches to mitigate environmental risks and build resilience.
The Finance Minister acknowledged the significance of voluntary carbon markets in unlocking climate finance and building resilience. He pointed out their potential to drive positive environmental outcomes while creating economic opportunities. He praised the efforts of the SEED program for its instrumental role in promoting sustainable development and facilitating the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in pursuing climate investments.
Mr. Bangash commended the commitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in addressing climate change challenges and shared the government’s proactive measures to integrate sustainable practices into policymaking. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between government entities, private sector stakeholders, and international partners to create effective and scalable solutions.
The session provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss the potential of voluntary carbon markets, exchange ideas, and explore avenues for partnerships. The Minister expressed optimism about the positive outcomes that could arise from such collaborations, including economic growth, job creation, and tangible progress in the fight against climate change.