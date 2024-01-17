Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Urgency to address climate change challenges stressed

Our Staff Reporter
January 13, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Fi­nance Minister, Ahmed Rasul Bangash, took center stage as the Chief Guest at a workshop on ‘Navigating Volun­tary Carbon Markets in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa,’ emphasizing the critical role of climate finance in sustainable devel­opment.

The session, organized by the UK-Aid funded Sustainable Energy and Eco­nomic Development (SEED) Program, aimed to explore how Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa can harness its significant ca­pacity for carbon projects, particularly those focused on nature-based solu­tions and renewable energy projects.

In his address, Finance Minister Mr. Bangash underscored the urgency of addressing climate change challeng­es, recognizing them as a global imper­ative that demands collective action. He highlighted the adverse impacts al­ready affecting communities and eco­systems, emphasizing the need for innovative approaches to mitigate en­vironmental risks and build resilience.

The Finance Minister acknowledged the significance of voluntary carbon markets in unlocking climate finance and building resilience. He pointed out their potential to drive positive envi­ronmental outcomes while creating economic opportunities. He praised the efforts of the SEED program for its instrumental role in promoting sus­tainable development and facilitating the government of Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa in pursuing climate investments.

Mr. Bangash commended the com­mitment of the Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa government in addressing cli­mate change challenges and shared the government’s proactive measures to integrate sustainable practices into policymaking. He emphasized the im­portance of collaboration between gov­ernment entities, private sector stake­holders, and international partners to create effective and scalable solutions.

The session provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss the potential of voluntary carbon markets, exchange ideas, and explore avenues for part­nerships. The Minister expressed opti­mism about the positive outcomes that could arise from such collaborations, including economic growth, job crea­tion, and tangible progress in the fight against climate change.

Our Staff Reporter

