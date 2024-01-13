US, UK strikes in Yemen widen war

SANAA - US and British forces struck Yemen early on Friday after weeks of dis­ruptive attacks on Red Sea shipping by the Huthis who say they are acting in solidarity with Gaza.

The air strikes add to escalating fears of wider conflict in the region, where violence involving Tehran-aligned groups in Yemen as well as in Lebanon, Iraq and Syria has surged since the Is­rael-Palestinian war be­gan in early October.

The US, Britain and eight other allies said the strikes aimed to “de-escalate tensions”. But Iran and numerous other countries in the region and beyond condemned the Western action or voiced concern that unrest could worsen. Turkish President Re­cep Tayyip Erdogan de­scribed the strikes as dis­proportionate” and said: “It is as if they aspire to turn the Red Sea into a bloodbath.”

News of the air strikes sent oil prices up four percent. Bjarne Schiel­drop, chief commodities analyst at SEB bank, cit­ed market fears that “the region is on an unpre­dictable escalating path”.

The Huthis have carried out a growing number of attacks on what they deem to be Israeli-linked shipping in the key Red Sea in­ternational trade route since October 7, when the attack on Israel sparked the war still rag­ing in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Some 12 percent of global maritime trade normally pass­es through the Bab al-Mandeb strait, but since mid-November the amount of shipping contain­ers has dropped by 70 percent, according to maritime experts.

The Huthis have controlled a major part of Yemen since a civil war erupted there in 2014 and are part of a regional “axis of re­sistance” against Israel and its allies. Friday’s strikes targeted an airbase, airports and a mil­itary camp, the Huthis’ Al-Ma­sirah TV station said, with AFP correspondents and witnesses reporting they could hear heavy strikes in Hodeida and Sanaa. The British Ministry of Defence said four RAF Typhoons hit a site in northwestern Yemen in Bani, used to launch attack drones, as well as an airfield in Abbs from where cruise mis­siles and drones were operated over the Red Sea.

‘DIRE CONSEQUENCES’

“Our country was subjected to a massive aggressive attack by American and British” forc­es, said Hussein al-Ezzi, the reb­els’ deputy foreign minister. Ac­cording to official Huthi media, he added the two countries “will have to prepare to pay a heavy price”. US President Joe Biden called the strikes a “defensive action” after the Red Sea attacks and said he “will not hesitate” to order further military ac­tion if needed. With fighter jets and Tomahawk missiles, 60 tar­gets at 16 Huthi locations were hit by more than 100 preci­sion-guided munitions, US Cen­tral Command said in a state­ment. Unverified images on social media, some of them pur­portedly of Al-Dailami airbase north of the Huthis-held capital Sanaa, showed explosions light­ing up the sky as loud bangs and the roar of planes sounded.

Huthi military spokesman Ya­hya Saree said at least five peo­ple had been killed.

Nasser Kanani, spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry, said the Western strikes “will have no re­sult other than fuelling insecuri­ty and instability in the region”, while “diverting the world’s at­tention” from Gaza.

An AFP journalist said hun­dreds of people rallied in Teh­ran against the US, Britain and Israel while voicing support for Gazans and Yemenis.

Protesters also marched in Ye­men’s Gulf neighbour, Bahrain.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign min­istry said Riyadh “is follow­ing with great concern the mil­itary operations” and called for “self-restraint and avoiding es­calation”. Oman, a mediator in attempts to end Yemen’s civ­il war, said it “has warned sev­eral times about the risk of the extension of the conflict in the region”. Iraq and Syria voiced similar concerns.

‘REPEATED WARNINGS’

Further afield, China said it was “concerned about the es­calation of tensions in the Red Sea” and Moscow condemned the “illegitimate” strikes.

Biden called the strikes a success and said he ordered them “against a number of targets in Yemen used by Huthis to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most vital waterways.” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the Huthis’ breach of international law merited a “strong signal” in re­sponse. “People can’t act like this with impunity,” he said, adding the Huthi attacks were “disrupting the global economy”. Britain’s defence ministry released footage of Roy­al Air Force jets returning to their Cyprus base after the mission, and US Centcom video showed warplanes apparently taking off from a sea-based carrier. US De­fence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the strikes “targeted sites associ­ated with the Huthis’ unmanned aerial vehicle, ballistic and cruise missile, and coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities”.