Vendors Conference of Millat Tractors on 16th

LAHORE - Millat Tractors Ltd., Pakistan’s trailblazer in localization, continues to shape the country’s automotive vendor industry. As the OEM boasting the highest localization level, Millat has paved the way for cost-effective mass production across volumes, embraced cutting-edge technologies, and generated substantial foreign exchange savings.
Embracing the ever-growing demands of both local and international markets while maintaining unwavering quality, Millat has invited its 200+ valued vendor associates to the “Vendors Conference” on January 16th, 2024, at local hotel. Themed “60 Years of Growing Together,” this conference serves as a platform to solidify partnerships, chart a strategic course for the future, and celebrate the collaborative success story of Millat and its vendors.