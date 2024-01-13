Vendors Conference of Millat Tractors on 16th

LAHORE - Millat Tractors Ltd., Pakistan’s trailblazer in localization, con­tinues to shape the country’s automotive vendor industry. As the OEM boasting the highest lo­calization level, Millat has paved the way for cost-effective mass production across volumes, em­braced cutting-edge technolo­gies, and generated substantial foreign exchange savings.

Embracing the ever-growing demands of both local and inter­national markets while maintain­ing unwavering quality, Millat has invited its 200+ valued vendor associates to the “Vendors Con­ference” on January 16th, 2024, at local hotel. Themed “60 Years of Growing Together,” this confer­ence serves as a platform to solid­ify partnerships, chart a strategic course for the future, and cel­ebrate the collaborative success story of Millat and its vendors.