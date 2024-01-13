Will Danish abdication prompt King Charles to step down early?

London - The surprise abdication of Danish Queen Mar­grethe II has sparked speculation about Britain’s King Charles III, who is being urged in some quar­ters to follow the Scandinavian royal’s example. Margrethe, 83, hands over the crown to her son Frederik on Sunday after 52 years on the throne, becoming the latest European monarch to step down in favour of a younger successor. Spain’s King Juan Carlos I abdicated in 2014, while Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands and King Albert II of Belgium both renounced their thrones in 2013. Charles became king in September 2022 at the age of 73 after the death of his moth­er Queen Elizabeth II. He is also head of state of 14 other coun­tries around the world, a hang­over from Britain’s colonial past. He was the oldest heir apparent in British history and is now 75, with his age prompting inevi­table questions about how long he will sit on the throne. His heir, the more popular Prince William, will be 42 in June. The Guardian newspaper called Margrethe’s abdication “a sign of a sensible constitutional monarchy”. “He (Charles) is certainly entitled to a substantial reign after waiting so long. But not to death,” it added. Abdication, the newspaper wrote, indicates a nation able to keep its institutions “fit for purpose”. Royal biographer Phil Dampier believes Charles would be influenced by events in Denmark, especially if it protects the monarchy’s future.