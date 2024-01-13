Saturday, January 13, 2024
Woman sexually harassed by biker in Karachi: CCTV footage

Agencies
January 13, 2024
KARACHI  -  Another female was sexually ha­rassed in Karachi in broad day­light on Friday.

CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on social media, spark­ing outrage among the citizens over the rising incidents of ha­rassment in the metropolis.

In the video, a motorbike rider can be seen molesting a woman who was crossing the street along with a child.

Meanwhile, police have said they are analyzing the CCTV footage to arrest the molester, whereas no one has registered a complaint about the incident so far. Earlier in October, last year, the local police arrested a princi­pal of a private school located at Karachi’s Saudabad for allegedly harassing the female students.

According to Senior Superin­tendent of Police (SSP) Korangi, the accused principal identified as Azam was allegedly harassing the female students of class 10.

Two killed, woman injured in separate incidents

Meanwhile, on the complaint of the father of one of the stu­dents who became the victim of the principal’s harassment, the police swiftly took action and ar­rested the principal.

