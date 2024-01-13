Saturday, January 13, 2024
Women living in villages face difficulties: Nusrat Abbasi

APP
January 13, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

SUKKUR   -  Leader of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and former member provincial assembly (MPA), Nusrat Abbasi said the women living in the villages face more difficulties, unfair distribution of resources, unavailability of basic ne­cessities of life and forced to live a life of deprivation. She expressed these views while addressing a women gathering during the elec­tion campaign of GDA leader Rashid Shah in his constitu­ency here Friday. She said that women were facing enormous problems due to lack of education, health, employment, drinking water, infrastructure, travel facili­ties in the villages, She ap­pealed to the people to vote for Syed Rashid Shah Rashdi so that he could play a role in resolving the problems of ru­ral people on priority basis. 

