WUM holds trials for PM Youth Sports League

MARDAN - The Prime Minister Youth Sports League Handball Female tri­als took center stage at Women’s University Mardan, marking a sig­nificant step in promot­ing sports among young female students in the region.

Organized by the Di­rectorate of Sports Wom­en University Mardan, in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports Hazara Universi­ty Mansehra and High­er Education Commis­sion, this initiative aimed to provide a platform for talented young women to display their sporting abilities.

Khalid Jalal, the Organ­izing Secretary, empha­sized the positive impact of sports on youth activ­ities. Commending the HEC team’s efforts, he stated that the league’s success hinges on the de­termination and courage of the youth involved. The event received an of­ficial inauguration by the vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmin, who ad­dressed the aspiring ath­letes.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmin ex­pressed the universi­ty’s commitment to en­suring the success of the sports handball trial event. She stressed the importance of organiz­ing such events and pro­viding the best facilities for female students from the Mardan region. Prof Dr Yasmin highlighted the role of sports fields in the development of nations.

On the first day of tri­als, more than 45 enthu­siastic female students registered and show­cased their talents, con­tributing to the vibrancy and competitive spir­it of the event. The suc­cess of the Female Hand­ball Trials underscores the commitment to fos­tering youth talent and promoting sports as a means of personal de­velopment and national progress.