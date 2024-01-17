WUM holds trials for PM Youth Sports League

MARDAN - The Prime Minister Youth Sports League Handball Female trials took center stage at Women’s University Mardan, marking a significant step in promoting sports among young female students in the region.
Organized by the Directorate of Sports Women University Mardan, in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports Hazara University Mansehra and Higher Education Commission, this initiative aimed to provide a platform for talented young women to display their sporting abilities.
Khalid Jalal, the Organizing Secretary, emphasized the positive impact of sports on youth activities. Commending the HEC team’s efforts, he stated that the league’s success hinges on the determination and courage of the youth involved. The event received an official inauguration by the vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmin, who addressed the aspiring athletes.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Ghazala Yasmin expressed the university’s commitment to ensuring the success of the sports handball trial event. She stressed the importance of organizing such events and providing the best facilities for female students from the Mardan region. Prof Dr Yasmin highlighted the role of sports fields in the development of nations.
On the first day of trials, more than 45 enthusiastic female students registered and showcased their talents, contributing to the vibrancy and competitive spirit of the event. The success of the Female Handball Trials underscores the commitment to fostering youth talent and promoting sports as a means of personal development and national progress.