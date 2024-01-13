Zardari aims to get smaller parties support in Punjab

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) su­premo Asif Ali Zardari is looking for support from the smaller parties and groups in Punjab to en­hance its tally of possible parliamentary seats in the province after the February 8 polls.

Yesterday, the efforts met a success as the Pakistan Awami Tehrik (PAT) officially declared its support for PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the NA-127 constituency. This endorsement was announced by Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, the Sec­retary General of PAT, who shared plans for a rally in Lahore to publicly express their backing.

Gandapur emphasized the align­ment of PAT’s position with PPP’s principled stance on the Model Town incident and their rejection of the politics of revenge associated with the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). Zardari expects some more smaller parties, groups and influen­tial politicians to back the PPP ahead of the polls although the surveys show the PML-N and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are far ahead of the PPP in the province.

Even Zardari is not opti­mistic about doing any wonders in Punjab. He only wants a small share – targeting no more than 30 seats out of the 140-plus on offer. Zardari has expressed confidence in the Election Commission of Pakistan’s ability to conduct fair elections and affirmed PPP’s readiness for the upcoming general elections sched­uled for February 8.

He anticipates the formation of a coalition government post-elec­tions, ruling out three-time PM Nawaz Sharif’s lead role and em­phasizing PPP’s potential to take the helm. A recent survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan highlights a shift in political preferences within Punjab. Nawaz Sharif, the former prime min­ister and leader of the PML-N, has gained ground against his rival Im­ran Khan, the PTI supremo.

According to the survey, Nawaz Sharif now enjoys 60% popularity in Punjab, compared to Imran Khan’s 53%. This signifies a substantial change since March 2023, when PTI held a clear lead in the province with 45% support against PML-N’s 24%. The gap has now narrowed to just 7%, suggesting a potential shift towards Nawaz Sharif’s party. Siraj-ul-Haq, the Emir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), holds the third position in popularity, while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman ranks sixth, with a 27% approval rate. In Sindh, the survey indicates that 42% of vot­ers support the PPP, with PTI securing a 19% approval rate, and 31% of vot­ers remaining undecided or support­ing other parties. PPP leader Faisal Kareem Kundi said the Gallup survey was nothing more than a “company’s media marketing strategy.” He main­tained the “misleading survey is a tac­tic to confuse and deceive” the public.