Monday, January 13, 2025
13-year-old awarded life sentence in murder case

Our Staff Reporter
January 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

GUJAR KHAN  -  A 13-year-old convict has been awarded life sentence by Jhelum court for killing a 6-year old boy in August las year. According to the sources, a blind murder case was registered by Kala Gujran police of Jhelum on the complaint of Abdul Jabbar, whose son 6-year-old son Usman was found murdered in the neighborhood. According to the police sources, Abdullah was jealous of his close relative and had slashed the boy with a sharp knife. Police sources said that Abdullah had helped Usman’s father in finding his body, that was hidden by him after murder. The Jhelum court has awarded the culprit with life imprisonment and Rs. 300,000 fine to the aggrieved family.

Our Staff Reporter

