3 rare and ancient bronze artifacts captivate attention of visitors, art enthusiasts alike

The priceless artifacts were loaned to the exhibition at Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam

M. FASEEH HASSAN
January 13, 2025
Statue of Hindu deity, Brahma, dating back to 6th Century, loaned from National Museum Karachi being displayed at Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam during Asian Bronze Exhibition.-Photo courtesy Ministry of Foreign Affairs/X.

Islamabad  -  The Asian Bronze Exhibition, which commenced on September 27, 2024, at the renowned Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, concluded on January 12, 2025. Among the highlights of the exhibition were three rare and ancient bronze artifacts from Pakistan that captivated the attention of visitors and art enthusiasts alike.

The exhibition featured the “Moenjodaro Girl,” a remarkable 4000-year-old artifact representing the artistry and craftsmanship of the ancient Indus Valley Civilization. Alongside it was a bronze mirror from 2500 BC, showcasing the intricate metalwork of the time. Another significant piece was a large sculpture of the Hindu deity Brahma, dating back to the 6th century CE, which drew admiration for its detailed design and historical relevance.

These priceless artifacts were loaned to the exhibition through a collaborative effort facilitated by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Pakistani Embassy in the Netherlands.

The exhibition provided a unique opportunity for international audiences to appreciate the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan.

Visitors expressed keen interest and admiration for the rare Pakistani artifacts, with many praising the intricate details and historical significance of each piece.

The exhibition also received praise from the local Pakistani community in the Netherlands, who hailed the display of their country’s cultural treasures at such a prestigious venue.

Among the attendees was Amsterdam-settled Pakistani journalist, Shahzad Qureshi, who expressed his appreciation for the exhibition.

“It was a proud moment to see our country’s rich history and artistry being celebrated on such a grand international platform,” Qureshi commented.

“These artifacts not only represent our past but also highlight the incredible craftsmanship and cultural depth of Pakistan.”

The successful conclusion of the exhibition marks a significant moment in cultural exchange and showcases the enduring legacy of Pakistani heritage on the global stage.

