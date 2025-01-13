Monday, January 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

3 receive burn injuries due to gas leakage

NEWS WIRE
January 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Three people including a teenager boy received serious burn injuries due to gas leakage in a fast food shop in the area of Madina Town police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that fire erupted in a fast food shop situated at Bismillah Chowk due to gas leakage. The fire engulfed the entire surroundings and caused burn injuries to three people including Muhammad Yousuf (37), Ghulam Hussain (21) and Khayam Mehmood (14), in addition to burning precious material of the shop. Receiving information, fire fighters of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after hectic efforts. Rescue-1122 also shifted the injured to Allied Hospital-I after providing them with the first aid, he added.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1736663513.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025