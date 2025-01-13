9 Khawarij killed in two separate engagements in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD - The security forces have killed nine Khawarij in two separate engagements in North Waziristan District, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday. “On 11th January an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Dosalli, North Waziristan, on reported presence of Khawarij,” ISPR statement said.

“During the conduct of operation, troops effectively engaged the Khawarij location and resultantly, six Khawarij were sent to hell, while two Khawarij were apprehended,” the statement said.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Esham, North Waziristan District. After intense fire exchange, three Khwarij were neutralised by security forces, while two Khwarij got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khawarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also lauded the security forces for conducting successful operations against Khawarij in North Waziristan.

In his statement, the president reaffirmed the government’s resolve to completely eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country. He emphasised that the security forces were actively engaged in operations to eradicate the scourge of terrorism, ensuring peace and security for the nation.

He said the entire nation was united in the fight against terrorism.

The president expressed confidence that these counter-terrorism efforts will pave the way for a peaceful and secure future for Pakistan.

In his statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that entire nation stands by the security forces in the war against terrorism.

He reaffirmed government’s resolve to continue war against terrorism till complete elimination of the menace from the country.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also lauded the efforts of security forces for their successful operation against Khawarij terrorists in North Waziristan. The operation resulted in the elimination of nine terrorists, marking another significant achievement in the fight against terrorism.

In a statement, Minister Naqvi commended the security forces for their bravery and commitment. “We commend the security forces for sending nine Khawarij terrorists to hell,” he said. “Once again, our courageous forces have thwarted the nefarious designs of these terrorists.”

He emphasized the unwavering support of the nation for the armed forces. “The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the security forces in the war against terrorism,” Naqvi remarked, adding that the sacrifices and valor of the forces are a source of national pride.

Highlighting the importance of their continued success, the minister stated, “The nation views the achievements of our security forces with great admiration and respect.”

This operation underscores the government’s resolve to maintain peace and stability in the region while sending a strong message to those threatening the country’s security.