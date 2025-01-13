AC defers verdict in Imran Khan’s £190m case to January 17

The Accountability Court in Rawalpindi has postponed its verdict for the third time in the £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case involving PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana deferred the verdict due to the absence of the accused and their defence counsel. Despite issuing two summons to Imran Khan, neither he nor Bushra Bibi appeared in court.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan criticized the delay, calling the case "political in nature" and asserting that Imran Khan would have been acquitted if justice had been served. He also accused the government of using the case to exert pressure on the PTI leader by involving Bushra Bibi.

Salman Akram Raja denied rumors of deal-making, stating the focus remains on "democracy and justice."

The verdict is now scheduled to be announced on January 17, 2025.