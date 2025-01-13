Monday, January 13, 2025
Alhamra’s 8th edition of Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest celebrates innovation

January 13, 2025
LAHORE  -  The 8th edition of the Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest, currently underway at Alhamra Arts Council, has seen a remarkable turnout of young minds, showcasing the growing enthusiasm for new ideas and intellectual discourse. Scholars and thinkers from across Pakistan and the globe gathered to share knowledge on a variety of subjects, including language, history, literature, and culture, reflecting the vibrant academic atmosphere Alhamra fosters. Razi Ahmed, Chairman of Alhamra, emphasized that the event serves as a platform for discovering new horizons, offering an opportunity for individuals to connect and engage in meaningful conversations.

 “Alhamra continues to be a beacon of learning, constantly evolving with innovative thinking. The literary festivals held here leave an indelible positive impact on both local and international visitors,” said Ahmed. Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, Executive Director of Alhamra, highlighted the significance of these literary gatherings. “Such festivals enable people to express themselves, helping reduce societal stress and fostering a sense of unity,” he explained. Alhamra has earned praise for its impeccable arrangements, including top-notch security, cleanliness, and overall organization during the event, ensuring a comfortable and enriching experience for all attendees. The ongoing ThinkFest not only showcases Alhamra’s commitment to promoting intellectual growth but also reinforces its position as a leading cultural institution in Lahore, Punjab, and beyond.

