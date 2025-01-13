American Experience

Monday, January 13, 2025
January 13, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

I am currently visiting the United States and have been observing this country through a liberal and secular perspective. I am deeply impressed by the profound respect for religious freedom here, a stark contrast to the plight of minorities and liberals in Pakistan. In my homeland, blasphemy charges and violence against those with progressive views are tragically common.

In America, diversity is celebrated, and religious practices are embraced as personal choices, free from coercion. Unfortunately, in Pakistan, religion is often imposed on individuals, forcing many to live in fear—even within their own families—if they diverge from societal norms.

Sindh, historically a bastion of inclusivity, is now witnessing a troubling rise in blasphemy-related incidents. One tragic example is the brutal murder of Dr. Shahnawaz Khumbhar, falsely accused of blasphemy, with the complicity of certain clergymen and local authorities. No justice has been served, as even the courts appear intimidated by the influence of the clergy. This alarming shift endangers Sindh’s legacy of coexistence, where dissent was once respected and valued.

NASIR SOOMRO,

USA.

