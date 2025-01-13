Monday, January 13, 2025
Another Healthcare Crisis

January 13, 2025
Pakistan’s alarming distinction as the country with the highest number of hepatitis C cases globally is a wake-up call that cannot be ignored. According to the Prime Minister’s aide, the nation now shoulders a staggering burden of this preventable and treatable disease. This crisis, unfortunately, mirrors Pakistan’s ongoing struggle with eradicating polio—another health battle that continues to elude resolution. The emergence of hepatitis C as a national health emergency reflects systemic failures within Pakistan’s healthcare infrastructure, which already struggles to provide adequate care to millions who cannot afford private medical services.

The consequences of unchecked health crises are far-reaching. Rising hepatitis C cases will not only overwhelm healthcare facilities but will also place an unsustainable financial burden on the state. This reality starkly exposes the inadequacies of public health policies, from insufficient disease screening to poor waste management and lack of access to quality healthcare. Moreover, failure to contain such infectious diseases risks further stigmatizing Pakistan on the global stage. Already, the persistent polio threat complicates international travel for Pakistani citizens. If hepatitis C spirals further out of control, it could lead to even more stringent travel restrictions, deepening Pakistan’s isolation and compounding economic challenges.

It is commendable that this issue is finally being acknowledged at the highest levels of government. However, mere acknowledgment will not suffice. Pakistan must adopt a proactive and sustained strategy to tackle this growing menace. This includes widespread public awareness campaigns, improved healthcare accessibility, and stringent regulation of medical practices to prevent unsafe injections and blood transfusions. Ignoring these steps will only accelerate the decay of public health and further erode Pakistan’s standing in the global community.

The time for half-measures has long passed. Pakistan must act decisively to reclaim its citizens’ health and its reputation. Anything less is a disservice to the nation’s future.

