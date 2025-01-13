ATC extends Bushra Bibi's bail in 32 cases

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, an exemption from appearing in 32 terrorism cases and extended her interim bail till January 20.

Previously, her interim bail, granted on December 21, was valid until January 13. Meanwhile, the Islamabad Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Mujoka rejected three of her interim bail pleas due to non-submission of bail bonds.

During the proceedings, Bushra Bibi’s lawyer argued for exemption, citing her required appearance at Adiala Jail for a £190 million reference decision. However, the court criticized non-compliance with its directives and dismissed the applications.