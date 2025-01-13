Bahria College face Blastik Balls in BB Shaheed Girls Basketball final

LAHORE - Bahria College will take on Blastik Balls in the finals of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed SSB Cup Girls Basketball Tournament, organized under the patronage of Sindh Government’s Secretary of Sports Abdul Aleem Lashari and supervised by DSO South Fareed Ali, at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi. In the first semifinal, Bahria College Karsaz defeated Aram Bagh Club by 36-20. For the winning team, Kanza Ali contributed 10 points, Dua Batool and Raheema added 8 points each. On the runner-up side, Aira scored 6 points, Tayyaba 4 points, and both Fabiha Tariq and Amna scored 2 points each. The second semifinal saw Blastik Balls secure their spot in the final by defeating KMA College with a score of 8-5. Fatima Idrees led the winners with 4 points, while Umeema Baig and Arooj contributed 2 points each. For the losing side, Manahil Khan scored 3 points and Fiza added 2 points. The matches were officiated by Zaeema Khatoon, Talat Idrees, Noor Jahan Khan, Kishwar Kumari, and Rosa Turner, who served as technical officials and referees.Prominent personalities, including Commissioner Karachi’s Director of Sports Ghulam Muhammad Khan, and sports officials Zahid Malik, Amir Shareef, and Haji Muhammad Ashraf, were present to witness the exciting semifinals.