Bilawal Bhutto claims Sindh leads in reducing child mortality

Web Desk
8:26 PM | January 13, 2025
National

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari highlighted Sindh’s progress in reducing child mortality, claiming it is lower than other provinces.

Speaking at a ceremony at Dow University of Health Sciences on Monday, Bilawal criticized the media for sensationalizing child deaths in Thar. “Sindh’s child mortality rate is 1.2%, compared to 1.4% in other provinces,” he said, emphasizing the provincial government’s efforts to improve child healthcare.

Bilawal noted that the Sindh government launched the ‘Child Life’ project in 2010, which continues to benefit the people. He also highlighted various health sector initiatives, including the provision of telemedicine services in every tehsil of Sindh.

He accused the federal government of depriving Sindh of its due share, prompting the province to rely on public-private partnerships. 

“This model was first introduced by Benazir Bhutto, and it is an honor that Sindh is far ahead of the federal government in implementing it,” he added.

