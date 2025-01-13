Butcher fined for profiteering

BAHAWALPUR - A price control magistrate imposed fine on a butcher over profiteering, as he was found violating the rates of meat fixed by the government. Price Control Magistrate Mahar Mulazim Hussain received complaint that meat was being sold at higher-than-fixed Rs. 800 per kilogram prices in Bahawalpur. A citizen, Musa Saeed, submitted an application with the office of the magistrate that butcher Iqbal was selling beef for Rs. 1,400 per kilogram. The magistrate reached the spot and inspected the price of beef. He found the butcher violating the official rate and imposed Rs. 4,000 fine on him. Meanwhile, the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), has opened admissions to Spring Semester 2025. Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr. Muhammad Amjad said here that candidates had been invited to get admission to Spring Semester-2025. “Admission forms for Spring Semester-2025 are being received at the Faculty of Engineering and Technology IUB,” he said.

He said the Faculty of Engineering and Technology had obtained three-year accreditation of level-one approved programmes from the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC). He added that the Faculty of Engineering and Technology had also initiated Bachelor of Architecture programme.