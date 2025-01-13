CDA seals petrol pump in F-6, takes possession

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) sealed a petrol pump in Sector F-6 and got back the possession following its lease cancellation.

The lease of said petrol pump was cancelled due to non-payment of dues by its operators PSO and Awan Associates. The leaseholder of this pump was at default for a long period of time but no concrete steps were taken by the city managers in past.

However, former Director Admin CDA Fiaz Ahmed Watto on the directions of incumbent Member Administration CDA Talat Mehmood Gondal started the process to cancel the lease of said petrol pump.

According to details, PSO and Awan Associates owed more than Rs. 480 million. Despite multiple notices, the companies failed to pay their dues. After serving several notices, the CDA took action and took possession of the petrol pump site.

Moreover, several violations were found on the petrol pump site, which were contrary to the agreement. The CDA had also issued notices for the removal of these violations, but they were not complied with. Due to non-compliance, the CDA cancelled the lease and took possession of the site.

The CDA has decided to allot the petrol pump site through a transparent bidding process. In this regard, advertisements will be published in newspapers, and a committee headed by the DG Admin will be constituted to ensure transparency in the bidding process.

The case related to the petrol pump site had been pending in the courts for a long time, but after effective follow-up, all cases have been disposed of. This pump site is a property of CDA Staff Welfare Committee (SWC), which had purchased two sites for petrol pumps in sectors F-6/1 and G-6/4 in the early 70s.

SWC is headed by Director General Administration while representatives of Finance, Audit and Workers Union are its members while the income generated through these petrol pumps are being used for the welfare of the CDA workers.