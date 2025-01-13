CJP expresses concern over missing persons issue

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) expressed his deep concern over the issue of missing persons, stating that it has profoundly impacted him.

During a meeting with members of the Supreme Court Press Association, various matters were discussed, including challenges faced by journalists during court proceedings.

CJP Afridi emphasized the independence of Supreme Court judges, asserting that they should not be grouped together and that criticism of the judiciary should be constructive. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to introduce reforms in the Supreme Court to enhance the delivery of justice.

He affirmed the importance of respecting the High Court’s authority, stating that the District Judiciary remains under the High Court's purview and that there would be no direct interference in their functioning.

Reflecting on his visit to Quetta, the Chief Justice noted that concerns about missing persons were raised repeatedly, leaving a lasting impression on him. He reiterated the judiciary's commitment to addressing such pressing issues effectively.