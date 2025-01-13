CM Maryam approves Rs62b for low-cost housing scheme

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved Rs 62 billion for Apni Chhat Apna Ghar program, and directed the authorities concerned to complete the process of providing loans under the program as soon as possible.

Chairing a special meeting to take important decisions related to the housing project, she also directed them to review a proposal to increase the loan amount from Rs1.5 million to Rs2 million.

Also, the chief minister set a target of providing 40,000 loans by May for the housing scheme. Madam chief minister was informed by the relevant authorities that around 5000 citizens across Punjab have taken loans under Apni Chhat…… Apna Ghar program, and more than 4200 houses are nearing completion under the program. She was also apprised that poor families will also get ready-made houses in collaboration with RUDA and Housing and Urban Development Department. She said that she wanted every homeless person to have his own roof as owning a house is the fundamental right of every citizen.