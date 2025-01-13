CM takes decisions to revolutionise agriculture, solar energy, industry in Punjab: Marriyum Aurangzeb

LAHORE - Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has made decisions to revolutionise agriculture, solar energy, and industry in Punjab. She has directed the provision of 10,000 tractors by February 28 and an additional 2,000 super seeders to farmers at subsidized rates by March. These remarks were made by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb during a review meeting on the performance of the ministries and sub-departments of agriculture, energy, and industry. This was the sixth meeting held to evaluate the progress of the Annual Development Program (ADP) over the past six months. The meeting was attended by Planning and Development Chairman Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Asif Tufail, and secretaries from various departments. Progress on Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s initiatives was reviewed, and it was decided to expedite and expand the scheme for providing free solar energy to Punjab’s citizens. A major decision was also taken to convert government buildings to solar energy and complete the renewable energy project by June. The meeting announced a comprehensive program to restore and develop citrus fruits like oranges and kinnow and establish exemplary agricultural markets in Punjab. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized providing farmers with facilities to boost production and exports. An additional Rs6 billion has been allocated for promoting solar energy. The establishment of a fund for electricity generation from waste is to be completed by March. Progress on solar energy projects for Punjab Assembly, the Institute of Cardiology, and other departments was also reviewed. Over 5,000 farmers have already received the Chief Minister Kisan Card. Preparations for the Kharif crop are complete, and a decision has been made to conduct agricultural research through universities to bring innovation to the sector. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has set a deadline of March to complete the “Garments Cities” project in Punjab. She also directed the acquisition of land for a 300-acre Industrial and Technology Park in Narowal and the preparation of a feasibility study for a technology university in Kasur. Plans for doubling biogas production and setting up fertilizer plants have been finalized. It was decided to establish monitoring systems in each division to teach modern farming techniques to farmers. The recruitment process for agricultural inspectors has also been expedited. Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb highlighted the preparation of a comprehensive plan to promote agriculture, solar energy, and technical skills using modern machinery and techniques. Over the past 10 years, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has introduced the largest projects for the agricultural sector. A briefing revealed that Rs28 billion has been spent on agricultural development schemes, and 4,500 tractors have been provided to farmers under the Green Tractor Scheme. Super seeders have already been distributed in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, and Lahore divisions during the first phase. Progress on the Ujala Program in central Punjab was also reviewed. A hybrid solar system of one kilowatt has been provided to 404 underprivileged individuals in 1,200 off-grid villages. Work is underway on a biogas plant in Gujar Colony, and experts are being recruited to manage carbon credits. The agriculture department has initiated 29 schemes, including 20 ongoing and 8 new projects. The energy department has started 30 schemes, with 24 ongoing and 6 new projects. The industry department has launched 32 schemes, including 18 ongoing and 4 new ones. Matters related to the establishment of technical universities are also under consideration. Marriyum Aurangzeb reiterated that the development of agriculture, energy, and industry using modern technology is Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s agenda. She emphasized that the agricultural and industrial revolution in Punjab is rapidly turning her vision of prosperity into reality. “The prosperity of farmers is the foundation of Punjab and Pakistan’s progress,” she concluded.