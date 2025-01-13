Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival Wheelchair Basketball event today

LAHORE - The Wheelchair Basketball event of the Commissioner Karachi Sports Festival will take place today (Tuesday) at 8:30 PM at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh, Karachi. Commissioner Karachi, Syed Hasan Naqvi, will grace the occasion as the chief guest, with Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah also expected to attend. This announcement was made by the Organizing Secretary, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, who confirmed that all preparations for the event have been completed. To ensure the smooth conduct of the event, ACG and Chairman of organizing committee, Hazim Bangwar, visited the basketball court, accompanied by AC ArambaghMuntaha Azhar and DD TMC President Ahmer Shafiq.