Moroni - The Indian Ocean nation of the Comoros voted Sunday to elect lawmakers, with many opposition groups saying they would snub a vote they argued lacked transparency. Comorian President Azali Assoumani’s eldest son, Nour El Fath Azali, who is 39 and the country’s secretary general, is running to represent a constituency just outside the capital Moroni.

Several voting booths opened late after material failed to materialise in time for an official 7:00 am (0400 GMT) start, an wire service reporter saw. Polls had been due to close at 4:00 pm, but many closed two hours later due to both the opening delays and bad weather. One US observer, James Burns, said officials had to “improvise” one voting booth comprising two panels around a table.

Nearby, another booth consisted of a simple box placed on a chair -- making it difficult to preserve voter privacy as ballots were cast. Before he was appointed to the post in July 2024, Nour had been a private advisor to his father, 65, a former military ruler who came to power in a 1999 coup.

Critics said Nour’s new powers -- which include approving all decrees issued by ministers and governors -- elevate his role to that of de facto prime minister. Azali was re-elected president in January 2024 after a disputed vote followed by two days of deadly protests. He has been accused of growing authoritarianism. “Thank God, since the beginning of the campaign there has not been any trouble. It’s raining but it’s a blessing,” Azali said after voting in his hometown of Mitsoudje, 15 kilometres (nine miles) south of the capital Moroni. “I thank the opposition candidates who stood in the elections. We need a constructive opposition,” he added.