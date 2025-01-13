Conviction of PTI founder in £190m case is inevitable: Vawda

KARACHI - Senator Faisal Vawda has stated that the conviction of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the £190 million case is inevitable. Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Vawda claimed that he was federal minister when the £190 million case was approved, and he had warned the then prime minister to not go ahead with this project as it may land Imran Khan in jail. Vawda maintained that the £190 million case is “open and shut,” stating that the evidence against PTI founder was overwhelming. He also claimed that Khan had signed documents related to the case, implying that he had acknowledged his involvement. The senator alleged that some PTI leaders were involved in a conspiracy against PTI founder. He claimed that the PTI founder had been planning to evade accountability for two and a half years. The senator predicted that the truth would soon be revealed, and that Khan’s imprisonment was imminent.