Court unveils verdict in £190m case against Imran, Bushra today

RAWALPINDI - The Accountability Court is going to announce today its reserved verdict in the £190 million case against incarcerated former prime minister and PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra, a PTI lawyer confirmed yesterday.

The court Judge Nasir Javed Rana would announce the reserved judgment in the high-profile case at a makeshift court at the Adiala Jail at 11am.

Citing the court staff, lawyer Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry confirmed that the court would announce the high profile case verdict on Monday after repeated deferment of the case verdict announcement.

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra along with others have been accused by the NAB of causing a loss of £190 million to the national exchequer via a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon.

The said case is part of the plethora of legal challenges faced by the incarcerated PTI founder who has been behind the bars for more than one year after he was sentenced in the Toshakhana case-I.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, while talking to media in Sialkot, expressed the confidence that the decision regarding the £190 million case will be based on facts.

He stated that the amount belonged to the government and the public.

He accused the PTI government, led by Imran Khan, of diverting the funds to businesspersons’ accounts instead of the national treasury after obtaining approvals in a sealed envelope.

Khawaja Asif criticised the unprecedented corruption during the PTI era.

Reacting to Asif’s press conference, PTI leader Asad Qaiser asserted that the government representatives’ statements suggested they were already aware of the ‘predetermined verdict’ in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

“The entire world knows that Al-Qadir Trust is a welfare institution,” said Qaiser in a statement.