Croatia’s incumbent President Zoran Milanovic secured a decisive victory in runoff elections held Sunday, public broadcaster HRT reported, citing data from the State Election Commission.

Milanovic, supported by his Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its allies, garnered over 74.68% of the vote. His rival, Dragan Primorac, the candidate of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) party, secured 25.32%, with nearly all the votes counted.

In his victory speech, Milanovic emphasized that he sees the victory as recognition of his work so far and a strong message to the government about the need for responsible governance.

“The government is most responsible for the situation in the country, and I ask it to understand this because the citizens told it so tonight,” he said.

In the first round, during which eight candidates were in the running, Milanovic won more than 49% of the vote, followed by Primorac with 19.3%.

The latest polls by media outlets and survey companies had forecasted that Milanovic would get up to 60% of the vote and secure a clear victory.

Milanovic is known for his ardent opposition to his country and NATO’s involvement in the war in Ukraine.

Last year, he blocked the country’s participation in a NATO-led training mission in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Croatia’s presidency is for a five-year term with a maximum of two terms permitted.