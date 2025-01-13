Croatia’s populist president appears set for re-election

ZAGREB - Croatians were casting ballots Sunday in a presidential runoff where the populist incumbent Zoran Milanovic appears set to win a second term, in what would be a blow to the scandal-hit governing party.

Milanovic entered the contest with surging momentum as he faces off against Dragan Primorac, supported by the centre-right HDZ party that governs Croatia.

The outspoken incumbent, backed by the left-wing opposition, won more than 49 percent of the vote during the contest’s first round two weeks ago -- narrowly missing an outright victory. Primorac garnered less than 20 percent of the ballots, making it unlikely that he will make up ground in the runoff. A landslide win by Milanovic would be the latest setbacks for the HDZ and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic -- Milanovic’s political arch-rival -- after a high-profile corruption scandal in November.

The vote comes as the European Union member nation of 3.8 million people struggles with the highest inflation rate in the eurozone, endemic corruption and a labour shortage. At 1030 GMT, or four and a half hours after voting started, turnout was around 14 percent, the electoral commission said -- almost the same level at that time in the first round.