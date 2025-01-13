Monday, January 13, 2025
Czech restaurant fire kills six people

NEWS WIRE
January 13, 2025
Newspaper, International

PRAGUE -  A restaurant fire in a northwestern city in the Czech Republic killed six people and injured eight, rescue services said Sunday. “The fire spread extremely fast after a gas heater was probably knocked over,” the local fire service posted on X. The fire occurred in a restaurant at a housing estate in the city of Most, about 70 kilometres (45 miles) northwest of the capital Prague. It started at 2217 GMT on Saturday and was under control by midnight, the fire service said. “Despite all efforts... the fire had tragic consequences for six people,” it said. Eight others were injured, six of them seriously. They were taken to hospitals in Prague, Most and the regional capital of Usti nad Labem. Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said on X that firefighters had evacuated about 30 people from the restaurant and an adjacent block of flats.

