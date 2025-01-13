Dense fog disrupts life and traffic across Punjab, Sindh

Dense fog blanketed the plain areas of Punjab and Sindh overnight from Sunday to Monday, disrupting daily life and paralyzing road traffic.

Severely reduced visibility affected traffic flow in multiple cities, prompting the closure of key motorway sections. According to a Motorway spokesperson, M3 (Lahore to Rajana), M4 (Shorkot to Multan), and M5 (Multan to Rohri) were shut down for all types of traffic.

The Motorway Police have urged drivers to use the Grand Trunk (GT) Road for travel and to switch on fog lights while driving. They have also advised the public to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel.

Dense fog similarly hampered traffic on the National Highway at several points, further complicating mobility across the region.