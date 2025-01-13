Dina police rescue two Afghan boys from Lahore

GUJAR KHAN - In a remarkable police operation, Dina police from Jhelum district successfully rescued two , aged 10 and 8, from Lahore, who had been kidnapped nearly eight months ago. A suspect has been detained, accused of forcing the young boys into street begging. The case first came to light in May 2024 when their father, Qudratullah, an Afghan national, lodged an abduction report with the Dina police.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ehsan Shah revealed to The Nation that after months of extensive investigation, Dina police launched an operation in Lahore leading to the boys’ recovery.

The children, identified as Abdullah, 10, and Iktiyarullah, 8, are Afghan refugees who were previously employed at a waste-yard managed by Qamar Shehzad, a resident of Pind Dadan Khan, after attending school in the evenings.

Shah confirmed that the suspect had taken the boys to Lahore and coerced them into begging. The suspect was caught red-handed, and following his arrest, the boys were joyously reunited with their family. SHO Shah assured that further investigation into the suspect’s activities is ongoing to ensure justice and prevent such incidents from recurring.