Dismantling of bunkers in Kurram starts

KURRAM - The authorities have initiated to dismantle bunkers in the conflict-affected Kurram district. “As per the Kohat peace agreement, all bunkers in the district will be demolished, and weapons will be surrendered by February 1,” said Deputy Commissioner Kurram Ashfaq Khan told media here. He added that during the initial phase, one village from each side will see bunkers demolished. Security personnel will accompany the teams to ensure safety during the operations. Ashfaq mentioned that relief supplies would be dispatched following security clearance. He also noted that Section 144 remains enforced in Kurram, where sit-ins continue at three different locations. It is worth mentioning that orders for the demolition of bunkers in Kurram were issued yesterday following the decisions made in the provincial apex committee meeting and agreements reached between the parties involved. According to media reports, the Deputy Commissioner issued directives to the concerned departments to remove bunkers in Lower Kurram villages, including Kharkali and Balishkhel, with work set to begin immediately. The Deputy Commissioner instructed the C&W department’s executive engineers from Upper and Lower Kurram to be present on-site with the necessary equipment and workers for the demolition process.