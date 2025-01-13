Monday, January 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

District bar, tehsil bars in Attock elect office bearers

Muhammad Sabrin
January 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

Attock  -  District bar and four tehsil bars in Attock district have elected their new office bearers. As per details, District Bar Attock elected Abdullah Sami Awan as president, Samina Bibi as vice president, Umar Saleem as General Secretary and Ahmad Ali Shah as joint secretary.

Tehsil Bar Pindigheb elected Mudassar Ahmad as president, Kashif Ali as vice president, Syed Kamran Haidar as general secretary and Ghulam Mustafa as joint secretary. Tehsil Bar Hasanabdal elected Malik Shahbaz Khan as president, Malik Bashir Ahmad as general secretary, Tehsil Bar Jand elected Nighat Shamim as president, Sheikh Ansar Nazir as vice president, Uzma Batool as general secretary while Tehsil Bar Fatehjang elected Sardar Irfan Khan as president and Shahzad Ahmad Malik as general secretary.

Tags:

Muhammad Sabrin

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1736663513.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025