District bar, tehsil bars in Attock elect office bearers

Attock - District bar and four tehsil bars in Attock district have elected their new office bearers. As per details, District Bar Attock elected Abdullah Sami Awan as president, Samina Bibi as vice president, Umar Saleem as General Secretary and Ahmad Ali Shah as joint secretary.

Tehsil Bar Pindigheb elected Mudassar Ahmad as president, Kashif Ali as vice president, Syed Kamran Haidar as general secretary and Ghulam Mustafa as joint secretary. Tehsil Bar Hasanabdal elected Malik Shahbaz Khan as president, Malik Bashir Ahmad as general secretary, Tehsil Bar Jand elected Nighat Shamim as president, Sheikh Ansar Nazir as vice president, Uzma Batool as general secretary while Tehsil Bar Fatehjang elected Sardar Irfan Khan as president and Shahzad Ahmad Malik as general secretary.