Monday, January 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DPO reviews security at Chinese project sites

NEWS WIRE
January 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mansehra  -  District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur visited various Chinese project sites in the district on Sunday to assess security arrangements.

Accompanied by DSP Paras Muhammad Uzair and DSP SSU Sabir Khan, the DPO reviewed the measures in place and held discussions with Chinese officials working on the projects.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO stressed that ensuring the safety of Chinese workers involved in developmental projects is the police department’s top priority. He underlined the critical importance of these projects for Pakistan’s development and affirmed the police’s commitment to working in collaboration with other security agencies to facilitate their successful completion.

The DPO issued directives to further strengthen security arrangements, ensure search and strike operations in surrounding areas, and maintain vigilance against suspicious activities.

Regional connectivity cornerstone of inclusive development: speakers

He emphasized that there is no margin for negligence when it comes to the safety of Chinese workers, reaffirming the police’s dedication to safeguarding these vital projects.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1736752165.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025