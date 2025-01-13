Farooq Abdullah urges statehood restoration for IIOJK

JAMMU - Expressing frustration over real powers continuing to rest with New Delhi through Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has once again reiterated his demand for the restoration of statehood to Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. According to Kashmir Media Service, during an interaction with the media in Jammu, Farooq Abdullah said, “Restoration of statehood is a must to solve the basic problems of the people of [occupied] Jammu and Kashmir. Six ministers cannot run a vast state like Jammu and Kashmir effectively. They are human beings and have limitations”.

He hoped that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would announce the restoration of the statehood during the upcoming budget session of Indian Parliament.

Farooq Abdullah highlighted repeated assurances from the Indian government about restoring statehood, noting that commitments had been made in both Parliament and the Indian Supreme Court. “I am hopeful that statehood would be restored,” he said, stressing that this step is crucial for the well-being of the people.

When asked about the timeline for the restoration, Abdullah candidly remarked, “I don’t have a magic lamp. If I had one, I would declare that statehood would be restored tomorrow.”