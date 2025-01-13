Monday, January 13, 2025
FBR to acquire over 1,000 new vehicles
Web Desk
4:02 PM | January 13, 2025
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced plans to procure more than 1,000 new vehicles as part of a Rs32.5 billion package aimed at transforming its operational capacity.

A formal request has been sent to a private car manufacturer for the procurement of 1,010 vehicles. The acquisition will take place in two phases, with Rs3 billion allocated as an advance payment for the first batch of 500 vehicles.

Delivery is set to commence in January and will continue until May. In the first phase, 75 vehicles will be delivered in January, 200 in February, and 225 in March. The second phase will follow, with 250 vehicles arriving in April and the final 260 in May.

FBR officials highlight that the vehicles will enhance the efficiency of tax collection and support the organization's broader transformation plan. The modernization effort is expected to streamline operations and boost the FBR's performance nationwide.

The Rs6 billion investment represents a significant step in improving the FBR’s infrastructure, ensuring the effective execution of its responsibilities.

