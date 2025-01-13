FDA starts implementation of PULSE system

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has started implementation of most modern system “Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE)” to facilitate masses by ensuring transparency in property-related matters. Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ejaz Chattha said here on Sunday that Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry was taking keen interest in the PULSE which would help in speedy issuance of approval of proposed building and completion plans, completion of town planning reports and possession slips, collection of related fees and dues in addition to tracking the departmental actions on specific files through a digital dashboard. He also directed the relevant FDA departments to immediately implement the reforms which would be operational in FDA City. He also directed the FDA officers to report updates under their respective user IDs to the Director Town Planning-I so that PULSE functionality could be ensured. He said that the digital dashboard would allow real-time monitoring of departmental actions on the cases in addition to collection of the fees and dues.

WASA restores water storage tank

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has restored water storage tank under Water Distribution Improvement Project to facilitate residents of eastern part of the city. Managing Director (MD) WASA Aamer Aziz said here on Sunday that WASA, in collaboration with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), had initiated Water Distribution Improvement Project at Jhal Khanuana and under this project Water Storage Tank was restored after the Punjab government provided funds for it. He said that canal water was not storing in the tank which would help supply of potable water to more than 200,000 people in Faisalabad after processing it through a plant. He said that restoration of water storage tank was the main component of Water Distribution Improvement Project and now the remaining project would be completed on war-footing. He said that water supply from this tank was expected to start from February and this initiative would enhance water quality and its accessibility for the people in Faisalabad.