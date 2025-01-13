Monday, January 13, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

FIA arrests two more suspects linked to Greece boat tragedy

Our Staff Reporter
January 13, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

GUJRANWALA  -  The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two more suspects, including a human smuggler, in connection with the Greece boat tragedy. According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspects, identified as Zain Ali and Asif Shah, were apprehended from different locations in Hafizabad and Gujrat.

Officials stated that Zain Ali had taken Rs4.5 million from Ahsan, a resident of Jalalpur Jattan, promising to send him to Europe. Tragically, Ahsan lost his life in the Greece boat accident.

The second suspect, Asif Shah, allegedly duped another citizen by promising overseas employment and extorted Rs800,000 from him. Earlier, an investigation committee probing the recent Greece boat tragedy revealed the involvement of 31 officials of the FIA.

The committee decided to place the names of FIA officers, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables in the Passport Control List (PCL). According to sources, 19 FIA officers from Faisalabad Airport, three from Sialkot Airport, two from Lahore Airport, two from Islamabad Airport, and five from Quetta Airport have been implicated in the scandal.

CDA seals petrol pump in F-6, takes possession

The FIA has decided to put the names of all 31 officers on the passport control list, effectively banning them from traveling abroad. The investigation, which is still ongoing, has revealed that the 31 officers were involved in smuggling people onto the ship that sank off the coast of Greece, resulting in significant loss of life.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1736663513.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025