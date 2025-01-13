Foreign investment to be encouraged in Pakistan: Qaiser Sheikh

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh has said that foreign investment would be encouraged in Pakistan, the investment of $25 million from friendly country Denmark is a sign of confidence. He expressed these remarks while addressing a ceremony at a local hotel after the inauguration of the International Cargo Terminal Private Limited established in Port Qasim. On this occasion, Danish Ambassador to Pakistan Jakob Linulf, ICT Senior Vice President Syed Imdad Hussain Jafri, Managing Director Asim Saeed Khan, Morten Jaepelt, and others also spoke. Shields were presented to the chief guest and others in the ceremony. The Federal Minister said that 90 percent of goods in Pakistan are being transported by sea, which is why Pakistan is of great importance to the region. He said that Central Asian countries can use Pakistan’s sea route for their trade, Port Qasim is an institution that earned an income of Rs 42 billion last year and under the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government was working day and night to improve the country’s economy. ‘’Today the 4,000 container capacity has been converted to 22,000 containers, we want Gwadar Port to have a 60 percent share in Pakistan’s import and export’’, Sheikh said,adding that in the coming time, 500 ships may come to Gadani for scrapping. The Danish Ambassador Jakob Linulf, said that the International Cargo Terminal project is an example of long-standing friendship and trust between the two countries, we will invest more in the future. Syed Imdad Hussain Jafri and MD ICT Asim Saeed Khan also spoke on the occasion.